April 27 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd :

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT 78.80 BILLION YUAN ($12.42 billion)

* SAYS NON-PERFORMING LOANS RATIO AT 1.54 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* SAYS CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AT 12.64 PERCENT AT END-MARCH