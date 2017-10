Oct 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd

* Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.56 percent at end-Sept

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.88 percent at end-Sept

* Says Q3 net profit up 3.4 percent y/y

* Says 9-month net profit up 2.3 percent y/y

Further company coverage:[601398.SS>]