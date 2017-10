Sept 12 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp

* ‍Commonwealth Edison Company - Illinois commerce commission approved ComEd’s new four-year energy efficiency (EE) plan under future energy jobs act​

* Commonwealth Edison Company- As part of first four-year plan, ComEd’s investment in energy efficiency programs will be $352 million per year

* Commonwealth Edison Company - ‍New plan is set to begin in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: