a month ago
BRIEF-Icc international cannabis corporation announces regulatory approval of recreational Cannabis sales in uruguay
July 17, 2017 / 5:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Icc international cannabis corporation announces regulatory approval of recreational Cannabis sales in uruguay

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Icc International Cannabis Corp

* Icc International Cannabis Corporation announces regulatory approval of recreational Cannabis sales in Uruguay

* Icc International Cannabis Corp - ICC expects to increase its CBD dried flower annual production capacity targets by approximately 50 tonnes

* Icc International Cannabis Corp - on track to meet its 2017 annual production target of 2,000 kg of non-medical cannabis

* Icc International Cannabis - on schedule to commence production by end of Sept. Of CBD flower for medicinal purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.