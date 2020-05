May 8 (Reuters) - ICC International PCL:

* ICC INTERNATIONAL-QTRLY REVENUE FROM SALES 2.14 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 3.00 BILLION BAHT

* ICC INTERNATIONAL PCL - QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 117.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS PROFIT OF 269.2 MILLION BAHT