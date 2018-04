BRIEF-ICC Labs Enters Into LoI With Eurofarma Uruguay

April 19 (Reuters) - ICC Labs Inc:

* ICC LABS ENTERS INTO LETTER OF INTENT WITH EUROFARMA URUGUAY S.A., A MEMBER OF THE BRAZILIAN-OWNED MULTINATIONAL EUROFARMA GROUP OF PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

* ICC LABS INC SAYS ONE OF ITS URUGUAYAN SUBSIDIARIES HAS ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT WITH EUROFARMA URUGUAY S.A

* ICC LABS-TO NEGOTIATE AGREEMENTS PURSUANT TO WHICH EUROFARMA TO BLEND, BOTTLE, PACKAGE, FOR SALE BY CO, VARIOUS PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM CBD EXTRACTIONS