March 28 (Reuters) - Icc Labs Inc:

* ICC LABS SIGNS TERM SHEET TO ACQUIRE EQUITY STAKE IN STRATEGIC PARTNER AND ENTER THE EUROPEAN MARKET

* ICC LABS INC - CO MAY ACQUIRE INITIAL 25% EQUITY STAKE IN KALAPA TO BE PAID WITH COMBINATION OF CASH, PURE CBD PRODUCED BY CO, AND SHARES OF CO