Feb 5 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE ANNOUNCES RECORD TRADING OF NYSE FANG+ INDEX FUTURES CONTRACT FOR TWO CONSECUTIVE DAYS

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - ‍AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF 3,278 CONTRACTS LAST WEEK FOR NYSE FANG+ INDEX FUTURES CONTRACT​