March 19 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE ANNOUNCES TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR CREDIT; LAUNCHES CDX CLEARING AT ICE CLEAR EUROPE

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE - ALSO LAUNCHED CLEARING FOR NORTH AMERICAN IG AND HIGH YIELD INDEX CDS INSTRUMENTS IN ICE CLEAR EUROPE​