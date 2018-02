Feb 22 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* SAYS COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 3 CENTS PER POUND

* “EFFECTIVE WITH THE START OF TRADING FOR FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2018, THE DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE,” THE EXCHANGE SAID IN A NOTICE ON THURSDAY.

* SOURCE: [bit.ly/2BKPjMr]

(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)