BRIEF-ICE Says A Member Of Trading Floor Community & A NYSE Employee Tested Positive For Covid-19

March 18 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - HAVE BEEN INFORMED THAT A MEMBER OF TRADING FLOOR COMMUNITY AND A NYSE EMPLOYEE HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE - COVID-19 AFFECTED NYSE EMPLOYEE WAS LAST IN EXCHANGE BUILDING ON MARCH 13 & DID NOT HAVE ACCESS TO TRADING FLOOR

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE - TRADING FLOOR INDIVIDUAL WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 WAS LAST IN EXCHANGE BUILDING ON MARCH 13

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE - BOTH INDIVIDUALS WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 WERE NOT PERMITTED TO ENTER BUILDING THIS WEEK