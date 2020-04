BRIEF-Icelandair Expects Flight Schedule For Summer Period Down By At Least 25%

April 6 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf:

* REG-ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.: STEPS TAKEN TO SECURE LONG-TERM CAPITAL STRUCTURE

* DEMAND FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HAS DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY AS A RESULT OF GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ENGAGED KVIKA BANKI, ÍSLANDSBANKI AND LANDSBANKINN TO INITIATE PROCESS OF STRENGTHENING LONG-TERM CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF COMPANY

* DURING PAST WEEKS, CO HAS FOCUSED ON CONTINUING TO KEEP VITAL AIR ROUTES OPEN TO PASSENGERS AND CARGO, BOTH TO EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA ALTHOUGH ITS FLIGHT SCHEDULE HAS BEEN REDUCED TO LESS THAN 10% OF PROPOSED SCHEDULE FOR THIS PERIOD OF YEAR

* LIQUIDITY POSITION OF COMPANY IS STILL WELL ABOVE ITS USD 200 MILLION MINIMUM LEVE

* COMPANY EXPECTS THAT FLIGHT SCHEDULE FOR SUMMER PERIOD WILL BE REDUCED BY AT LEAST 25%

* IS STILL UNCERTAIN WHEN DEMAND FOR TRAVELLING WILL START TO INCREASE AGAIN.

* COMPANY INTENDS TO ASSESS OPTIONS TO STRENGTHEN ITS FINANCIAL POSITION FURTHER FOR LONG-TERM IN UPCOMING WEEKS.

* ASSUMING MINIMUM REVENUE GENERATION IN APRIL AND MAY, COMPANY EXPECTS DECREASE OF ITS LIQUIDITY WHICH WOULD RESULT IN A LIQUIDITY POSITION UNDER ITS ABOVE-MENTIONED USD 200 MILLION MINIMUM LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)