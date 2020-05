BRIEF-Icelandair Group Says Considerable EBIT Improvement In First Two Months Of 2020

May 4 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf:

* REG-CONSIDERABLE EBIT IMPROVEMENT IN THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020

* ICELANDAIR GROUP HF - CONTINUED EBIT IMPROVEMENT YEAR OVER YEAR IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY OF USD 21.5 MILLION

* ICELANDAIR GROUP HF - COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND MULTIPLE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN MARCH

* ICELANDAIR GROUP HF - COVID-19-RELATED ONE-OFF COST IN QUARTER AMOUNTED TO USD 181.0 MILLION

* ICELANDAIR GROUP HF - TOTAL LIQUIDITY OF USD 281.0 MILLION AT END OF MARCH 2020