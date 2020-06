June 8 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf:

* OPERATIONS OF ICELANDAIR GROUP HEAVILY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN MAY AND ITS SUBSEQUENT TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS WAS AROUND 3,100 IN MAY 2020 COMPARED TO AROUND 419 THOUSAND AT SAME TIME LAST YEAR

* NUMBER OF PASSENGERS ON DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS WAS AROUND 5,700 IN MAY, DECREASING BY 77% FROM YEAR BEFORE