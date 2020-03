BRIEF-Icelandair Group Updates On Coronavirus

March 23 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf:

* REG-ICELANDAIR GROUP HF: COVID-19 MITIGATING ACTIONS

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED DEMAND FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

* EMPLOYMENT OF AROUND 240 EMPLOYEES WILL BE TERMINATED

* TODAY, COMPANY IS OPERATING ONLY 14% OF ITS PLANNED FLIGHT SCHEDULE,

* CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE EVEN FURTHER

* TEMPORARY 20% SALARY REDUCTION APPLIES TO ALL EMPLOYEES THAT REMAIN IN FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT

* FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK FOR ICELANDAIR GROUP ARE STILL UNCERTAIN.

* EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT SALARIES ARE BEING REDUCED BY 25% AND SALARY OF CEO AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY 30%.

* 92% OF EMPLOYEES MOVE TO PART-TIME EMPLOYMENT TEMPORARILY.

* EMPLOYMENT OF AROUND 240 EMPLOYEES WILL BE TERMINATED.

* TEMPORARY 20% SALARY REDUCTION APPLIES TO ALL EMPLOYEES THAT REMAIN IN FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)