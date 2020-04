BRIEF-Icelandair Says March Passengers Down By 54%

April 6 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf:

* TOTAL NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR’S PASSENGERS WAS AROUND 123 THOUSAND IN MARCH 2020, DECREASING BY 54% BETWEEN YEARS

* ICELANDAIR - NUMBER OF PASSENGERS TO ICELAND IN MARCH WAS AROUND 67 THOUSAND COMPARED WITH 121 THOUSAND IN MARCH 2019, DECREASING BY 44%

* LOAD FACTOR ON ICELANDAIR’S FLIGHTS WAS 61.9% COMPARED TO 81.2% IN FEBRUARY 2019

* NUMBER OF PASSENGERS ON DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS WAS AROUND 11 THOUSAND IN MARCH 2020, DECREASING BY 51% FROM YEAR BEFORE

* MARCH REVENUE PER PASSENGER KM DOWN 58%