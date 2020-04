BRIEF-Icelandair Says Measures To Be Introduced Will Include Considerable Reduction In Number Of Employees

April 22 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf:

* REG-ICELANDAIR GROUP: FURTHER MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ICELANDAIR GROUP - MANAGEMENT STARTED PREPARING FOR EXTENDED PERIOD WHERE CO’S OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT MINIMUM LEVEL

* ICELANDAIR GROUP HF - EXTENSIVE MEASURES WILL THEREFORE BE TAKEN DURING THIS MONTH

* ICELANDAIR GROUP HF - MEASURES WILL INCLUDE A CONSIDERABLE REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES AND CHANGES TO ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE