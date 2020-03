BRIEF-Icelandair To Cancel Around 80 Flights In March & April Due To Impact From Coronavirus

March 6 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf:

* NUMBER OF PASSENGERS ON DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS WAS ABOUT 17,600 IN FEBRUARY 2020, DOWN BY 10% FROM YEAR BEFORE

* NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR’S PASSENGERS TO ICELAND INCREASED BY 27% IN FEBRUARY 2020

* ICELANDAIR GROUP-CHANGE IN DEMAND ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS, DUE TO COVID-19 VIRUS, CO HAS DECIDED TO CANCEL AROUND 80 FLIGHTS IN MARCH & APRIL

* TOTAL NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR’S PASSENGERS WAS AROUND 226 THOUSAND IN FEBRUARY 2020, INCREASING BY 8% YEAR TO YEAR

* LOAD FACTOR ON ICELANDAIR’S FLIGHTS WAS 76.3% IN FEB 2020 COMPARED TO 75.6% IN FEBRUARY 2019

* ON-TIME PERFORMANCE IN FEBRUARY 2020 WAS 77%, A DECREASE BY 5.8 PPT FROM YEAR BEFORE