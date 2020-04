April 30 (Reuters) - ICeram SA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE REMAINS HEALTHY, WITH NET DEBT AT THE END OF DECEMBER 2019 OF 1,146 K€ FOR 4,105 K€ OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

* IMPLEMENTED A SHORT-TIME WORKING PLAN AND HAS OBTAINED A 6-MONTH DEFERRAL OF ITS LEASE MATURITIES