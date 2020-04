BRIEF-Icetana Says Has Been Substantial Deferrals To Tenders Due To Covid-19

April 17 (Reuters) - Icetana Ltd:

* ICETANA LTD - THERE HAS BEEN SUBSTANTIAL DEFERRALS TO TENDERS, DEPLOYMENTS AND IMPLEMENTATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* ICETANA LTD - ICETANA’S KEY VERTICAL MARKETS, INCLUDING RETAIL MALLS, CASINOS AND UNIVERSITIES HAVE BEEN DIRECTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* ICETANA LTD - FY2020 REVENUE WILL BE DIRECTLY IMPACTED BY DELAYS

* ICETANA LTD - BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL TAKE 25% REDUCTION TO REMUNERATION; CEO & EXECUTIVE TEAM WILL TAKE 20% SALARY REDUCTION