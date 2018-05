BRIEF-ICF International Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.65

May 2 (Reuters) - ICF International Inc:

* ICF REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q1 REVENUE $302.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $305 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ICF INTERNATIONAL - FOR 2018, REAFFIRM CURRENT GUIDANCE OF GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $3.25 TO $3.45, EXCLUSIVE OF ANY SPECIAL CHARGES

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.60 TO $3.80

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.70, REVENUE VIEW $1.27 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MIDPOINT OF TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS EQUIVALENT TO 2.9 PERCENT GROWTH

* MIDPOINT OF TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS EQUIVALENT TO 2.9 PERCENT GROWTH

* 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $100 MILLION TO $110 MILLION