March 26 (Reuters) - ICG Enterprise Trust PLC:

* REG-UPDATE ON COVID-19

* ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC - DIFFICULT TO ACCURATELY GAUGE IMPACT ON PORTFOLIO AT THIS STAGE

* ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC - AT JAN 31 2020, FY END, ICG ENTERPRISE HAD AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF £163M (£15M CASH AND £148M UNDRAWN BANK FACILITY)