April 23 (Reuters) - ICG Enterprise Trust PLC:

* ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC SAYS FY NAV PER SHARE OF 959P - TOTAL RETURN OF 12.5% IN YEAR

* ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC- £142M OF NEW CAPITAL DEPLOYED

* ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC- £110M COMMITTED TO NINE PRIMARY FUNDS