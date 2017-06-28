BRIEF-Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment to take out loans of 1,475 mln yen for purchasing power stations

June 28 (Reuters) - Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corp:

* Says it will take out a loan of 475 million yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd, and another loan of 1,000 million yen from THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd., On July 3

* Interest rate of six months TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.50 percent

* Maturity on June 30, 2027

* Says the proceeds will be used to purchase two power stations for 544 million yen and 925 million yen respectively, on July 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PN8in5; goo.gl/5N5UyY

Further company coverage: