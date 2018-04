April 18 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND.

* ACQUISITION IS PROJECTED TO ADD APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION TO REVENUE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, STARTING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL 2018