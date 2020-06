BRIEF-Ichor Holdings Ltd Says On June 23, Co Announced Closure Of Manufacturing Facility In Union City, California

June 25 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD SAYS ON JUNE 23, CO ANNOUNCED CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN UNION CITY, CALIFORNIA

* ICHOR HOLDINGS - CLOSURE OF CALIFORNIA FACILITY RESULT OF RESTRUCTURING OF PLASTICS BUSINESS IN ORDER TO STREAMLINE OPERATIONS, IMPROVE ASSET UTILIZATION

* ICHOR HOLDINGS - NOTIFIED EMPLOYEES AT CALIFORNIA FACILITY OF CLOSURE ON JUNE 23, ABOUT 80 EMPLOYEES WILL BE IMPACTED BY CLOSURE - SEC FILING

* ICHOR HOLDINGS SAYS EXPECTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE CLOSURE OF CALIFORNIA FACILITY BY END OF 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* ICHOR HOLDINGS - AS RESULT OF CLOSURE, COSTS WILL RESULT IN CASH EXPENDITURES ABOUT $0.9 MILLION IN EMPLOYEE-RELATED RESTRUCTURING COSTS

* ICHOR HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-CASH ASSET-RELATED CHARGES, WRITE-DOWN OF INVENTORIES OF ABOUT $3 MILLION - $5 MILLION