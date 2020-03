BRIEF-Ichor Holdings Ltd Says Withdrawing Prior Financial Guidance For Q1 2020

March 17 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* ICHOR HOLDINGS - 6 CALIFORNIA COUNTIES ISSUED “SHELTER-IN-PLACE” ORDER, CAUSING CO TO TEMPORARILY CEASE BAY AREA OPERATIONS FROM TODAY TILL APRIL 7

* ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD - ON MARCH 16, MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT ISSUED ORDER TO CLOSE CERTAIN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES FROM MARCH 18, 2020 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2020

* ICHOR HOLDINGS - CO TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITES IN FREMONT, UNION CITY, MALAYSIA, IMPACTING GAS PANEL, WELDMENTS, PLASTICS OPERATIONS

* ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD - WITHDRAWING PRIOR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR Q1 2020