BRIEF-Ichor Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.40

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* Ichor Holdings Ltd announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $159.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $159.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $160 million to $170 million

* Ichor Holdings Ltd sees Q3 of 2017, non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $0.59-$0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $165.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: