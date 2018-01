Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* ICHOR ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 OUTLOOK; AS WELL AS TIMING OF Q4 CONFERENCE CALL

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $240 MILLION TO $250 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $183 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $181.2 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $181.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S