May 7 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar On Earnings Call:

* GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION

* BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING

* BOARD DID NOT DISCUSS VIDEOCON LOAN ISSUE IN MONDAY’S MEETING

* TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BILLION RUPEES, HAVE 50 PERCENT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS

* GOVERNMENT NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WAS NOT ABLE TO ATTEND MONDAY'S MEETING