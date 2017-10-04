BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says ‍further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd:

* ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says by ‍retaining focus on inflation targets, RBI policy ensures confidence of investors on Indian macro-economic indicators continue​s

* ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says ‍further RBI policy action will be contingent on evolution of output gap and its impact on inflation trajectory Source text: [The RBI’s announcement today to keep the policy rate unchanged was on expected lines. The MPC has not viewed the recent growth slowdown as being structural in nature and is expecting it to be transient with growth prospects likely to improve over the medium term. The MPC has also reiterated the need to support investment activity and the gamut of measures that are being undertaken by government will help this process significantly. By retaining the focus on inflation targets, this policy ensures that the confidence of the investors on the Indian macro-economic indicators will continue. Further policy action will be contingent on the evolution of the output gap and its impact on the inflation trajectory.] Further company coverage: