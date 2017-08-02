FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO says prudent approach of RBI in reacting to incoming data will reinforce confidence amongst global investors

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd

* CEO says "prudent approach of central bank in reacting to incoming data in a calibrated manner will reinforce confidence amongst global investors" Source text - The RBI's action today to lower the policy rate is a welcome step which had been widely anticipated given the significant decline in inflation observed recently. The prudent approach of the central bank in reacting to incoming data in a calibrated manner will reinforce the confidence amongst global investors. Further company coverage:

