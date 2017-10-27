FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICICI Bank exec says co awaits RBI final report on supervision exercise
#Bankruptcy News
October 27, 2017 / 12:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-ICICI Bank exec says co awaits RBI final report on supervision exercise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar speaking on conference call:

* ​“Drilled down” list of below investment grade company exposure at 195.9 billion rupees

* Still awaits final report from RBI on any potential divergence

* Will disclose in Q3 if any divergence found

* Has 104.76 billion rupees fund-based exposure, 13.8 billion rupees non-fund based exposure to 18 cos in second RBI list of potential bankruptcy cases

* 98.7 percent of the loans to the companies in RBI second list already classified as NPAs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
