BRIEF-ICICI Bank exec says co awaits RBI final report on supervision exercise

Oct 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar speaking on conference call:

* ​“Drilled down” list of below investment grade company exposure at 195.9 billion rupees

* Still awaits final report from RBI on any potential divergence

* Will disclose in Q3 if any divergence found

* Has 104.76 billion rupees fund-based exposure, 13.8 billion rupees non-fund based exposure to 18 cos in second RBI list of potential bankruptcy cases

* 98.7 percent of the loans to the companies in RBI second list already classified as NPAs