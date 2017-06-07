FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICICI Bank exec says SLR cut, reduction in risk weights for housing loans "positive moves"
June 7, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-ICICI Bank exec says SLR cut, reduction in risk weights for housing loans "positive moves"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Icici Bank Ltd

* ICICI Bank exec says "RBI's acknowledgement of downward shift in inflation trajectory is welcome"

* ICICI Bank exec says "SLR cut, reduction in risk weights for housing loans are positive moves that will support bank liquidity & encourage growth in housing loans"

* ICICI Bank exec says heartening that RBI has reiterated focus on resolution of stressed assets which will help to strengthen banking system Source text: [Comments of Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO, ICICI Bank on RBI policy - "The RBI's acknowledgement of downward shift in the inflation trajectory is welcome. It is also heartening that the RBI has again reiterated its focus on resolution of stressed assets which will help to strengthen the banking system and ensure that investments made are optimally utilised.]

Further company coverage:

