March 29 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd:

* SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM‍​

* SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QUARTER ENDED MARCH 2017

* SAYS CONTINUED SALES "DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI'S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER"