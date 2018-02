Feb 23 (Reuters) - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON MEDIA REPORT ON FARMER AGITATION AT CO‘S CHENNAI OFFICE‍​

* PAID CLAIMS AMOUNTING TO OVER 5.26 BILLION RUPEES TO OVER 92 PERCENT OF 228,000 FARMERS ELIGIBLE FOR CLAIMS IN TAMIL NADU