April 24 (Reuters) - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 3.41 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.08 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 75.26 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* AS AT MARCH 31, TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF CO 1.40 TRLN RUPEES