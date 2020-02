Feb 18 (Reuters) - ICICLE Group Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP’S BUSINESS IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020 HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED FROM IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE AND AFFECTING OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR

* ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE AND AFFECTING OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)