May 10 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals Ltd:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* QTRLY OPERATING INCOME OF $985 MILLION COMPARED TO $116 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $151 MILLION, A 30% INCREASE FROM $116 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 (ADDS DROPPED WORD 'ADJUSTED')