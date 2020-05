May 12 (Reuters) - Icl Group Ltd:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $250 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 29%

* EMERGENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTED OPERATIONS BUT DID NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* ISRAEL CHEMICALS - ANTICIPATE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS COULD BE IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC DID NOT HAVE A NOTABLE IMPACT ON ICL'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF 2020