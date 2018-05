BRIEF-Iclick Interactive Asia Group Reports Q1 Adj Net Loss Per ADS $0.03

May 23 (Reuters) - Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd :

* ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER ADS $0.03

* GROSS BILLING REACHED US$91.9 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF 96.0% FROM Q1 OF 2017

* GROSS BILLING IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN US$380 MILLION AND US$420 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED $0.0021

* ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP - QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $35.2 MILLION VERSUS $25.9 MILLION