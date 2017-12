Iclick Interactive Asia Ltd:

* ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA LTD NOW SEES U.S. IPO OF UP TO 3.8 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES REPRESENTING 1.88 MILLION CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING

* ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA LTD SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT U.S. IPO PRICE TO BE BETWEEN $8.00 AND $9.00 PER ADS

* ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA LTD SAYS HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED U.S. IPO OF UP TO 5.9 MILLION ADSS PRICED BETWEEN $8 AND $9 PER ADS