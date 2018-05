May 2 (Reuters) - ICON PLC:

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ASC 606, CLOSING BACKLOG OF $5,053 MILLION AT QUARTER END , AN INCREASE OF 17.2% YEAR ON YEAR

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ASC 606, QUARTER 1 REVENUE WAS $462.6 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 7.1% INCREASE YEAR ON YEAR.

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.42

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ASC 606, Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.44