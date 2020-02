Feb 19 (Reuters) - ICON PLC:

* Q4 REPORTED REVENUE OF $725.4 MILLION REPRESENTING A 6.8% YEAR ON YEAR INCREASE OR 7.5% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* 2020 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED

* RECORD CLOSING BACKLOG OF $8.6 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.4% YEAR ON YEAR

* ADJUSTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP ON A DILUTED BASIS WAS $1.83, COMPARED TO $1.62 PER SHARE FOR Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: