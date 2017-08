Aug 2 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* Has entered into a new five-year $300 million senior secured term loan facility with Deutsche Bank AG​

* New $300 million term loan will bear interest at libor + 7.0 pct per annum​

* Proceeds from loan facility will be used to repay company's convertible senior subordinated notes due march 2018