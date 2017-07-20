BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group acquires ownership of Iconix Canada

July 20 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* Iconix Brand Group acquires 100% ownership of Iconix Canada

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - that it has bought back remaining 50% interest in Iconix Canada from its joint venture partner for $19 million

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - ‍separately, Iconix will retain its 51% interest in Buffalo brand.​

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Iconix paid $12 million upon closing​

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Iconix paid $12 million upon closing, with remaining $7 million to be paid over next two years​