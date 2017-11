Nov 27 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* ICONIX BRAND GROUP - ‍ON NOV 24, CO THROUGH UNIT ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT, CONSENT AND LIMITED WAIVER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AUG 2, 2017​

* ICONIX BRAND GROUP - ‍LENDERS AGREED, PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AMENDMENT TO WAIVE UNTIL DEC 22, POTENTIAL DEFAULTS ARISING UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT​