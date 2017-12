BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group Sees Q3 Shr Loss From Cont Ops Of $0.10

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* ICONIX BRAND GROUP - EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) Q3 LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10

* ICONIX REPORTS PRELIMINARY THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

* SEES Q3 2017 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.24 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY EXPECTS LICENSING REVENUE FOR Q3 OF 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $53.2 MILLION, A 12% DECLINE

* EXPECTS NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR Q3 TO BE ABOUT $0.24

* ICONIX BRAND - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE NON-CASH INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGE IN Q3 OF ABOUT $500 MILLION TO $750 MILLION PRIMARILY RELATED TO WOMEN‘S SEGMENT

* BELIEVES THAT FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS WILL BE WITHIN PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE

* ALSO EXPECTS TO HAVE A NON-CASH TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $15 MILLION RELATED TO WRITE OFF OF CERTAIN DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: