FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Iconix provides business update and amends term loan
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Iconix provides business update and amends term loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc

* Iconix provides business update and announces amendment to term loan

* Informed by Walmart that Danskinnow license, which is a diffusion of Danskin brand, will not be renewed beyond January 2019​

* As a result, royalty revenue for Danskin brand is estimated to decline approximately $15.5 million in 2018​

* Due to some developments, co forecasted that it would unlikely be in compliance with some its financial debt covenants in 2018

* Recently engaged in talks with lenders to provide relief under financial debt covenants, entered amendment of senior secured term loan

* As a result of discussions with lenders, ‍co agreed to reduce size of credit facility by approximately $75 million to $225 million​

* Continues to evaluate capital raising options to repay debt, strategic alternatives, including sale of certain assets or entire co

* Danskin will continue to be distributed to leading retailers including Lord & Taylor, Costco and TJMaxx​

* Working with Guggenheim Securities LLC as its financial advisor in connection with ongoing efforts to “strengthen its balance sheet” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.