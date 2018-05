May 4 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* ICONIX REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MILLION TO $220 MILLION

* REITERATING FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY $12 MILLION OF FULL YEAR COST-SAVINGS, ALIGNING EXPENSES WITH REVENUE BASE

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51